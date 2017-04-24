IBEX announces stock option grant to directors and officers

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - IBEX Technologies Inc. ("IBEX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:IBT) today announced that on April 21, 2017 the Company's Board of Directors granted stock options representing a total of 105,000 common shares to certain of its directors and officers.

These options were granted at an exercise price of $0.235, being the closing price on April 21, 2017, and will expire on April 21, 2027.

All options were granted pursuant to the IBEX Stock Option Plan.

ABOUT IBEX

IBEX manufactures and markets proteins for biomedical use through its wholly owned subsidiaries IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Montreal, QC) and Bio-Research Products, Inc. (North Liberty, IA). IBEX Pharmaceuticals also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays which are widely used in osteoarthritis research.

