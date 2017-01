IBI Group Inc. Announces Completion of Redemption of 6.00% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures Due June 30, 2018

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) - IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") (TSX:IBG) announced that it has completed the redemption for cash of all of its $13,690,000 outstanding principal amount of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2018 (the "Debentures") in accordance with the terms of the Debentures.

The redemption follows the notice issued by the Company on November 30, 2016. The Debentures were redeemed by the Company at a redemption amount for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures of $1,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest of $30.08 up to but excluding the redemption date of December 30, 2016.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,500 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch.

