IBI Group Inc. First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 10, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - IBI Group Inc. ("IBI Group" or the "Company") (TSX:IBG) will announce its First Quarter 2017 financial results for the three months ended March 31st, 2017 on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017.

Following the release of the First Quarter results, IBI Group will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11th, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the conference call, please dial toll-free 1-800-686-0149 for North America and 1-312-281-1206 for United States access.

Scott Stewart, Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Taylor, Chief Financial Officer will present the Company's operating and financial results followed by a question and answer session.

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call on our website at www.ibigroup.com/investors/investor-news/.

As well, an audio replay of the call will be available for 14 days by dialing 1-800-633-8284 and entering pass code 21849361 followed by the number sign on your telephone keypad.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,500 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch.