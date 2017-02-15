IBI Group Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for March 9, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - IBI Group Inc. ("IBI Group" or the "Company") (TSX: IBG) will announce its Fourth Quarter 2016 financial results for the three months and year ended December 31st, 2016 on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017.

Following the release of the Fourth Quarter 2016 financial results, IBI Group will host a conference call on Thursday, March 9th, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. EST. To participate in the conference call, please dial toll-free 1-800-686-2368 for North America and 1-312-281-2958 for United States access.

Scott Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company's operating and financial results followed by a question and answer session.

A recording of the conference call will be available on our website at www.ibigroup.com/investors/investor-news/ within 24 hours following the call.

As well, an audio replay of the call will be available for 14 days by dialing 1-800-558-5253 and entering pass code 21843358 followed by the number sign on your telephone keypad.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,500 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch.