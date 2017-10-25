IBI Group Releases 'Top 10 Smart City Success Factors' Ahead of ITS World Congress 2017

Global design and technology firm presents leading-edge solutions for cities at global transportation conference in Montreal

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Technology-driven design firm, IBI Group (TSX: IBG), released a whitepaper today on the 'Top 10 Smart City Success Factors' ahead of the 2017 ITS World Congress, hosted in Montréal from October 29 - November 2. The whitepaper draws on the firm's experience designing smart cities and delivering intelligent transportation systems internationally, and sheds light on the key elements required for cities to develop and implement a successful strategy.

"Smart Cities are already a reality. Government and private sector initiatives worldwide are exploring innovative ways to make cities in the 21st Century more efficient, more livable, and more competitive. We believe that achieving these goals is not just about being technologically advanced -- it's also about urban renewal and citizen engagement," said Bruno Peters, IBI Group Smart Cities Task Force Lead, and author of the whitepaper.

Peters will be sharing his ideas during the upcoming international conference by participating in a number of speaking engagements, including in a panel discussion centered around Canada's Smart Cities Challenge, happening on October 30th. The initiative, launched in the summer of 2017, will offer five cities a chance to compete and secure funding up to $70 million. The discussion will explore best practices for developing smart city strategies and cover topics including transforming neighbourhoods, infrastructure, public service, and the economy.

"IBI Group is a leader in applying new and emerging technologies to the increasing interconnected smart cities of today. We effectively integrate systems and technology into our firm's other core disciplines of buildings and infrastructure. Our value comes from holistically combining these disciplines to build and operate a Smart City," said Scott Stewart, IBI Group CEO. Stewart will be delivering a Keynote Presentation at the conference on October 31st, titled 'Smart Cities, Emergent Technologies'.

IBI Group is a Gold sponsor of the Smart Cities Pavilion at the 2017 ITS World Congress. The annual, international conference sees public and private-sector exhibitors and attendees from across the world networking, showcasing the latest technologies, and discussing the future of mobility.

For further details on IBI Group speaking engagements, as well as a list of other conference activities IBI Group is involved in, please visit our Activity Schedule.

