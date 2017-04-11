IBM Watson Executive and Futurist to Keynote Spigit's Ignite Conference

Keynote speakers Damion Heredia and Robert Tucker will join 20+ executive speakers from leading companies including Pfizer, Duke Energy, and Johnson & Johnson, all presenting at Ignite 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Spigit today announced the keynote speakers for Ignite 2017, the premier conference for innovation leaders and executives, held in San Francisco on May 4th, 2017. IBM Watson's VP of Strategic Partnerships, Damion Heredia, and renowned thought-leader and author, Robert Tucker, will share insights on innovation with the Ignite audience in two keynote addresses.

The morning of Ignite will bring Damion Heredia to the stage, where he'll share his unique perspective on artificial intelligence, its capabilities, and the role it plays in the future of ideation across industries.

In the afternoon, Robert Tucker, president of The Innovation Resource, and author of seven books focused on innovation, will address the audience in a second keynote presentation. Mr. Tucker is a futurist and innovation coach, who has brought his practical and empowering message to thousands of audiences around the world. Two hundred of the Fortune 500 companies have benefitted from his strategies, and he is best known for advocating that innovation must become an embedded, systematic enterprise-wide process that drives growth, engagement, and competitive advantage.

"We're thrilled to welcome Damion Heredia and Robert Tucker to Ignite as our keynote speakers," stated Amy Millard, Chief Marketing Officer of Spigit. "From artificial intelligence to collective intelligence, Ignite 2017 will energize and inspire our customers and the broader innovation community."

Mr. Heredia and Mr. Tucker will join numerous executives and thought-leaders speaking at Ignite, including presenters from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group, Cambia Health Solutions, Li & Fung, Duke Energy, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, UC Berkeley, and more.

Over 200 innovation leaders and executives from every major industry will be in attendance. The audience comes from the likes of Wells Fargo, AIG, American Express, Booz Allen Hamilton, Campbell Soup, Deloitte, Capital One, IBM and more. In the afternoon, attendees will choose between a variety of panels focused on ideation use-cases in new product development, marketing, bringing ideas to market, and more.

From keynotes to panels, Ignite provides actionable takeaways from domain experts around current and emerging trends impacting enterprises around the world. This includes digital transformation, customer experience, culture of innovation, employee engagement, and others. This year the conference includes a new Partner Pavilion featuring products and services from IBM, Topcoder, Launchpad Central, and Booz Allen Hamilton. The Ignite conference will also continue its tradition of pre-conference Innovation Workshops on May 3, structured to help customer attendees build and grow successful innovation programs.

About Spigit

Spigit is the largest provider of ideation management software to some of the world's foremost companies, including AT&T, Citibank, Duke Energy, MetLife, Pfizer, Unilever, UnitedHealth Group and more. Spigit has powered ideation for large enterprises across major industries of financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and energy. For a demo, click here.

Spigit enables enterprises to harness the collective intelligence of their employees, customers and partners to solve today's problems, maximize tomorrow's opportunities and accelerate innovation. Spigit's ideation management platform scales across the enterprise to surface the best ideas. Spigit global HQ is in San Francisco, European HQ in London, and our Asia-Pacific HQ is in Sydney. Learn more at www.spigit.com.

© 2017 Spigit Corp. All rights reserved. Spigit, the Spigit logo, Kindling, the Kindling logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spigit Corporation and/or its in the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/11/11G135692/Images/ignite-logo-large-245e66b8c9ec955fa37c7a6ca087042c.jpg