ICC Announces Appointment of Michael Young as New Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - ICC International Cannabis Corporation ("ICC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ICC) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michael Young as a director of the Company. Mr. Young will also serve as a member of ICC's audit committee. Mr. Young will replace Joel Strickland who has agreed to resign from the Board.

Mr. Young has extensive senior level executive management and trading experience in the Canadian and U.S. capital markets. Throughout his career in finance and banking, he has built a strong network of Canadian, American and international investors. Most recently he held the position of Managing Director and Co-Head of Trading for GMP Securities in Toronto. GMP Securities is a leading independent investment dealer headquartered in Toronto, providing investment banking, institutional sales and trading and research to a global client base. Previously he established and ran the Equity Capital Markets desk for GMP Capital in New York City. Mike began his career as an Equities Trader at GMP in 2003. He was quickly promoted to Director and soon after became one of the youngest Managing Directors at the company in the firm's history. He is an active sponsor of the Northern Bursary which provides post-secondary scholarships for high school graduates in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to ICC's Board. With Mike's capital markets experience and knowledge, we believe he will be an excellent addition to help us meet our objective of becoming a world class cannabis company. We would also like to thank Joel Strickland for his valuable contribution to the Board and the Company," commented Guillermo Delmonte, Chief Executive Officer of ICC.

In connection with the appointment, Mr. Young has been granted options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to acquire (i) up to 500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.86 per share for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant; and (ii) up to 250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price equal to $1.50 per share for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant.

Mr. Young's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS CORPORATION

The Company has operations in Uruguay, and is focused on the licensed production, development and sale of recreational cannabis, cannabinoid extracts and by-products for medicinal uses and industrial hemp. For more information, please see intcannabiscorp.com.

