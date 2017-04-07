ICC Announces Update on Uruguayan Recreational Cannabis Registration and Timing of First Sales

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) -

ICC International Cannabis Corporation (TSX VENTURE:ICC) ("ICC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Government of Uruguay has taken the next step in implementing the recreational cannabis regime. On April 6, 2017, the Government of Uruguay announced that recreational cannabis users can commence registering with the national registry system on May 2, 2017. The Government of Uruguay also announced that it was expected that sales of recreational cannabis would commence in July, 2017 through registered pharmacies.

"Uruguay is on the cusp of becoming the first country to implement a nationally recognized recreational cannabis regime. We have seen the progression of this legislation and the impact it has had globally on other countries that are now considering similar recreational cannabis regimes," commented Guillermo Delmonte, Chief Executive Officer of ICC. "We are very excited about being pioneers in the recreational cannabis industry while we continue to develop the Company's plans to become one of the world's largest and lowest cost producers of CBD and by-products for medicinal purposes."

Currently, ICC has 200 kilograms of recreational cannabis in stock at its 70,565 sq. ft. greenhouse facilities. At full capacity, these facilities will allow the Company to produce up to 10 tonnes per year.

"ICC continues to work closely with the Government of Uruguay to ensure the successful roll-out of the recreational cannabis regime in July, 2017," commented Guillermo Delmonte, Chief Executive Officer of ICC.

