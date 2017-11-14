ICC International Cannabis Corporation Files Final Short Form Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) -

ICC International Cannabis Corporation ("ICC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ICC) is pleased to announce that it has filed and received a receipt for its final short form prospectus (the "Offering") in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 22nd, 2017. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions typical for a transaction of this nature and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company has also filed amended and restated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, copies of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, which are being refiled to reflect, among other things, changes following completion of a review by the Company's auditors, MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, conducted in connection with the Offering.

ABOUT ICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS CORPORATION

The Company has operations in Uruguay, and is focused on the licensed production, development and sale of recreational cannabis, cannabinoid extracts and other derivatives used for medicinal purposes and industrial hemp. For more information, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR and www.intcannabiscorp.com.

