ICC International Cannabis Corporation Included in First Medical Marijuana ETF

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - ICC International Cannabis Corporation (TSX VENTURE:ICC) ("ICC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (TSX:HMMJ). The Company represented approximately 2.1% of the index weight as at market close on April 5, 2017.

"The establishment of the first medical marijuana ETF is an important milestone for the cannabis industry as a whole and specifically for ICC. In a fast changing industry, we believe this ETF is a significant vote of confidence for this up and coming asset class," commented Guillermo Delmonte, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "As a producer of cannabis with operations outside of Canada, being included in the ETF serves as another layer of credibility for the Company."

To be eligible for inclusion in this ETF, issuers must meet certain minimum asset, market capitalization and liquidity thresholds.

ABOUT ICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS CORPORATION

The Company has operations in Uruguay, and is focused on the licensed production, development and sale of recreational cannabis, cannabinoid extracts and by-products for medicinal uses and industrial hemp. For more information, please see www.intcannabiscorp.com.

