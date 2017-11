WHAT: Please join us as ICE District celebrates the latest construction milestone with the official topping off of Stantec Tower's commercial floors and the beginning of construction on the building's luxurious SKY Residences. Once complete, Stantec Tower will be the tallest building in Edmonton and the tallest in Western Canada.

WHO: Glen Scott, President of Real Estate, Katz Group

Keith Shillington, Senior Vice President, Stantec

Mayor Don Iveson, City of Edmonton

WHEN: Friday, November 17, 2017

Arrival time: 11:30 a.m. MDT (please arrive on-time to receive PPE gear)

Press Conference Begins: 12:15 p.m. MDT

WHERE: Edmonton Tower Lobby - 10111 - 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton.

Attendees will be equipped with PPE and then escorted to the 21st floor of Stantec Tower.

PARKING: Ample parking options are available in nearby parking lots. Recommended parking at the Edmonton Tower parking lot at 10111 - 104 Avenue NW.

ATTIRE: Please note the event is taking place at an active construction site. PPE hard hats and vests will be provided upon arrival at Edmonton Tower, but may be removed once on the 21st floor of Stantec Tower. Please wear appropriate footwear and attire including close-toed, heel-less shoes and pants only (no skirts or dresses). Steel toe boots are not required for this event.