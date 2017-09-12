ICE District Offers Exclusive Look at Highly Anticipated Construction Projects

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 12, 2017) - Today, ICE District hosted a comprehensive construction media tour providing an exclusive update on several highly anticipated buildings in downtown Edmonton. The tour included first-hand viewings and updates on the status of the J.W. Marriott, The Legends Private Residences, Edmonton Tower, Stantec Tower including SKY Residences, and Block BG. The tour also showcased current renderings of both the interior and exterior details of these structures once completed.

Media were provided their first look at ICE District's first luxury hotel, with an exclusive preview of the JW Marriott ballroom, soon-to-be one of the city's largest ballrooms at more than 10,000 square feet. The future home of Legends Private Residences was introduced and will occupy floors 23 to 54 of the tower which will be complete at 55-storeys. The tour concluded at the forthcoming Stantec Tower - expected to open in 2018 - and will feature the much-anticipated SKY Residences on levels 30 through 66, in what will soon be the tallest tower in Canada, west of Toronto. Media were also treated to a preview of Block BG, situated on the old Greyhound site, and will be comprised of a three-level retail podium and a 568-suite residential tower.

"ICE District has made significant progress in only a few short years and we are very excited to showcase the highly anticipated construction underway," said Glen Scott, President of Katz Group Real Estate. "These world-class developments will add to the District's luxury and lifestyle portfolio, further enriching the amenities in downtown Edmonton."

ICE District also features the home of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers Place, and will soon feature a vibrant public plaza, condominiums, retail, restaurants, nightlife and more.

For more information and updates on ICE District, visit www.icedistrict.com. ICE District renderings can be downloaded at:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/eshntl856yfq97g/AAC0FhGn8340Car_DwElw-0Ta?dl=0

About ICE District

ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming and will soon feature blockbuster movies, boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. Rogers Place was developed by the Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties (formerly WAM Development Group).