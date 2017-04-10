ICE District to aid in relocation of residents of MacDonald Lofts

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - ICE District Joint Venture (ICE District JV) has announced its intention, with the assistance of the Government of Alberta and Homeward Trust, to support residents of MacDonald Lofts to find permanent, safe and affordable housing. A relocation notice was provided to residents of the MacDonald Lofts Property today that provides them one full year, 365 days, to secure alternate housing.

Alberta Health Services inspectors declared several of the units unfit for human habitation in August 2016, citing several ongoing public health issues in the structure. ICE District JV acquired the MacDonald Lofts property in late 2016. A thorough evaluation of the building has been completed and its condition has been found to be detrimental to the health and safety of the residents.

ICE District Joint Venture will work with the province and Homeward Trust to provide assistance to as many residents as required until every resident is re-housed. An office has been set up on the main floor of MacDonald Lofts Building. During the relocation process, residents will receive a Relocation Package that will include items such as a furniture package, cleaning of personal effects, return or transfer of damage deposit, provision of bare essentials and transportation to new premises.