Ice Energy and NRG Energy Announce Start of World's Largest Ice Bear Energy Storage Deployment

Companies partner to deliver 1,800 Ice Bears under 25.6 MW storage contract with Southern California utility

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Ice Energy, the leading provider of distributed ice battery storage solutions, in partnership with NRG Energy, Inc., announced that it will start installing its award-winning Ice Bear 30 systems on qualifying commercial and industrial buildings in Orange County, as part of an historic procurement by Southern California Edison (SCE). The companies will deliver up to 1,800 Ice Energy behind-the-meter ice batteries -- the world's largest such deployment -- on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Our distributed ice batteries will solve local grid issues in Orange County while reducing CO2 emissions by up to 200,000 tons over the life of the project," said Mike Hopkins, CEO of Ice Energy. "Orange County commercial and industrial customers that qualify for the program will get free use of Ice Bears, lowering electric bills and further extending the life of their HVAC systems."

The Ice Bears will provide a total of up to 25.6 MW of peak storage capacity to SCE under 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). The installations are part of SCE's 250 MW energy storage procurement -- one of the largest ever undertaken by a U.S. utility.

Ice Bears are field-proven and reliable, cost-effective and clean, delivering peak capacity to the grid while reducing cooling costs for businesses. Freezing water when demand for power is low, Ice Bears use the energy stored in ice to cool buildings during peak hours without using power-intensive conventional AC compressors. Air conditioning units that are equipped with Ice Bears consume up to 95 percent less electricity during peak hours, reducing air conditioning bills by up to 40 percent.

SCE customers not participating in this procurement program can take advantage of rebate programs, such as the Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), to upgrade their air conditioning units and install Ice Bears with little or no upfront investment. SGIP provides rebates up to the total eligible project cost, providing an attractive payback.

More information on the Ice Bear, its benefits, and how to order through NRG Energy is available at nrg.com/icebear, or by calling 1-844-235-3182.

About Ice Energy

Ice Energy is a leading energy storage provider for the grid. Its Ice Bear units deliver behind-the-meter ice battery storage for HVAC systems in commercial, industrial and residential applications, and now commercial refrigeration, providing peak capacity to over 40 utility service territories nationwide. With contracts to deliver 25.6 MW of storage to SCE in partnership with NRG Energy; 5 MW in Riverside, CA; 6 MW in Redding, CA; and an additional 450+ MW in the sales pipeline, the company is expanding quickly in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.ice-energy.com.