iCIMS CEO Named on Annual List of HR Industry Leaders

Colin Day included in HRO Today's annual editor's list as a leader in HR technology for third consecutive year

MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) talent acquisition solutions, announces the inclusion of its Chief Executive Officer, Colin Day, on the HRO Today magazine list of 2016 Superstars, for recruiting and talent acquisition technology providers.

Annually, HRO Today recognizes a select group of executives in the industry for their forward thinking and innovative practices. For three consecutive years Day has been recognized on the list, and this year he joins fellow technology category honorees Mike Ettling, president of SuccessFactors, Les Rechan, president and CEO of Halogen, and David Ossip, CEO of Ceridian.

"I am continuously impressed by the accomplishments of this company and how far we've come in just a year's time," said iCIMS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Colin Day. "We know that when our customers win, we win, and when our customers grow, we grow alongside them. With the 2016 launch of UNIFi, we look to continue to provide our customers with a dedicated platform to help manage all of their talent acquisition needs within one simplified workflow, offering one view of performance analytics so they can make smart hiring decisions."

The 2016 Superstars Directory recognizes three categories of leadership, each with a significant impact on the success equation: Providers, Practitioners, and Advisors/Analysts. Providers deliver the services that practitioners leverage, and advisors/analysts offer expertise and guidance.

To learn more about other awards recently received by iCIMS, visit https://www.icims.com/news/awards.

About iCIMS, Inc.:

iCIMS is the leading provider of talent acquisition solutions that help businesses win the war for top talent. iCIMS empowers companies to manage their entire hiring process within the industry's most robust Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Built on the foundation of a best-to-market talent acquisition software suite, iCIMS' PaaS framework, UNIFi, allows employers to expand the capabilities of their core talent acquisition technology by integrating with the largest partner ecosystem in talent acquisition to help them attract, find, screen, and manage candidates. Offering scalable, easy-to-use solutions that are backed by award-winning customer service, iCIMS supports more than 3,200 contracted customers and is one of the largest and fastest-growing talent acquisition solution providers.