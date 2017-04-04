iCIMS CMO Honored Among Top Women in Business

Susan Vitale recognized on NJBIZ Best 50 Women in Business list

MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, announces that its Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Vitale, has been honored with a place on the 2017 NJBIZ Best 50 Women in Business list. Each year, NJBIZ recognizes the most dynamic business women who have proven to be not only influential in their industries, but leaders in their professional communities.

"To be recognized alongside so many admirable women that have incredible stories is an honor," said Vitale. "My journey with iCIMS has led to phenomenal opportunities to learn and grow with the company, and I've been lucky to be a part of something special right here in New Jersey. If I could offer advice to other working women, especially in the technology industry, I would say: surround yourself with people better than you in their respective areas; leverage data, but trust your gut; and always be your authentic self."

Vitale is the youngest and only female C-level executive at iCIMS. She earned her current title of Chief Marketing Officer at the age of 30, a result of advancing alongside the high-growth company where she began her career in 2005 directly after graduating from Lehigh University. Vitale is primarily responsible for iCIMS' marketing strategy to drive business growth and brand awareness across prospective and existing customers, candidates, the media, and the HR community.

In October of 2016, Vitale led the iCIMS event, Women in Tech: Gaining STEAM,which brought to light the inclusion of arts and innovation to the traditional STEM field. Vitale offers professional guidance to those outside of the company through the social network MicroMentor and participates in volunteer work with the Visiting Nursing Association (VNA) of Central Jersey and the Hoboken Shelter. She also sits on the board of advisors at the technology company Switch and is a member of the board at NY/NJ Baykeeper Association.

As a reflection of her accomplishments over the past year, Vitale was honored with several leadership awards including an induction into the 2016 Marketing Hall of Femme and recognition among the industry's top female executives by the 2016 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

To learn more about other awards recently received by iCIMS, visit https://www.icims.com/news/awards.

© Copyright 2016 iCIMS, Inc. All rights reserved.