iCIMS Enhances CRM Event Management Capabilities

MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, announces an updated version of its candidate relationship management (CRM) software, Connect. When used in conjunction with the robust applicant tracking system, iCIMS Recruit, iCIMS Connect makes it easier to fill talent pools with prospective candidates using intuitive email marketing features, recruiting event functionality, a job recommendation engine, and more.

Hiring professionals responsible for coordinating recruitment events will benefit from a series of enhancements including the ability to advertise events, allow candidates to pre-register, automate messages to attendees, and report on event success. "We made this investment in our software based on the needs of our market and the changing landscape of candidate sourcing," said Susan Vitale, iCIMS chief marketing officer. "Our aim is to help users accelerate the process of hiring the right candidates for the right jobs through new, intuitive event management features and provide better job matching tools for candidates. Additionally, since Connect is a part of the iCIMS Talent Acquisition Suite, customers enjoy one integrated workflow so there is no need to switch back and forth between systems. This greatly improves the process for recruiters who now have one seamless flow -- from passive candidate to applicant to new hire."

Tronc, a newspaper print and online media publishing company, is among the customers who are taking advantage of Connect's benefits. "Having a high volume of candidates apply to your jobs is great, but the number of qualified candidates is what really matters. iCIMS Connect allows us to define and build our talent pipeline through targeted email campaigns to reach those qualified candidates. Connect offers increased visibility into a candidate's engagement level with our company. This way recruiters can easily identify the most interested candidates faster and make valuable hires. It's easier for the job seeker and easier for the recruiter," said Sean Rehder, director of talent acquisition operations at Tronc.

Some key enhancements include:

Event Management: This popular feature enables recruitment marketers to advertise on-site, online or campus recruiting events, allows candidates to pre-register, automates messages to attendees, and provides valuable insight into event success through robust reporting.

Candidate Kiosk Enhancements: The Connect Candidate Kiosk allows candidates to pre-register for events and check in at the kiosk. This simplifies and speeds up the registration process, allowing more candidates to provide their information while enabling recruiters to spend more time interacting with candidates.

Recruiter Review: Working in conjunction with the Connect Candidate Kiosk, the Recruiter Review feature will enable event recruiters to use their mobile device to immediately search for, tag, and rate a candidate based on their face-to-face interaction.

Job Recommendations: Candidates can receive specific job recommendations based on their interests through automated email campaigns. This reduces drop-off rates and results in higher applicant conversion for employers.

Candidate Activity Level: Candidates who interact most frequently with an organization's Career Portal will be automatically highlighted with an icon within their talent pool, indicating that they are likely interested in pursuing an immediate career opportunity.

iCIMS is the leading provider of talent acquisition solutions that help businesses win the war for top talent. iCIMS empowers companies to manage their entire hiring process within the industry's most robust Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Built on the foundation of a best-to-market talent acquisition software suite, iCIMS' PaaS framework, UNIFi, allows employers to expand the capabilities of their core talent acquisition technology by integrating with the largest partner ecosystem in talent acquisition to help them attract, find, screen, and manage candidates. Offering scalable, easy-to-use solutions that are backed by award-winning customer service, iCIMS supports more than 3,200 contracted customers and is one of the largest and fastest-growing talent acquisition solution providers.