iCIMS Honored as a Best Place to Work in New Jersey for Sixth Consecutive Year

MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, announces that the company has been recognized for a sixth consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey. iCIMS holds a 23rd place ranking for 2017 among large companies with more than 250 employees, which includes many well-known and admirable NJ-based organizations.

The Best Places to Work in New Jersey awards program recognizes and honors the state's top employers that show a dedication to employees' professional growth and quality of life. iCIMS prides itself on establishing a work environment driven by prosperity, health, and well-being for all employees. The company offers career development and training, tuition reimbursement, fully-covered health insurance, competitive maternity and paternity leave, and abundant paid time off as parts of its award-winning culture.

To support a growing employee base of nearly 650, along with more than 3,500 contracted customers, iCIMS plans to move its headquarters to the historic Bell Works building in 2017. iCIMS will join other prominent NJ technology companies in the new space that will offer employees re-designed work areas, presentation and entertainment venues, eateries, service businesses and other amenities.

"Being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey for a sixth consecutive year is an honor that we take tremendous pride in," said Colin Day, iCIMS chief executive officer. "Our employees organically create the culture of the company and their passion and shared desire to delight customers make iCIMS, iCIMS. We are elated to be recognized alongside the state's most prominent employers and look forward to growing our talented employee base as we transition to our new home at Bell Works."

iCIMS defines its company culture with seven core competencies, including customer commitment, kaizen, empathy, transparency, adaptability, passion, and drive. To emphasize these values, the company recognizes employees who embody specific core competencies throughout the year.

"I am incredibly proud to work for a company that not only states its values, but takes the time to actively recognize and encourage them. Our core competencies have developed iCIMS into a place where people enjoy coming to work every day. Having a clear set of values has made my job that much more meaningful," said Mackenzie Egan, talent development specialist and recent champion of the iCIMS core competency, empathy.

As a reflection of the company's commitment to attracting and employing great talent, iCIMS was honored with the 2016 Brandon Hall Group Silver Award for excellence in talent acquisition within the Best Recruitment Marketing and Employer Branding category.

