iCIMS Honored with Sixth Consecutive Stevie Award for Exceptional Customer Service

MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, announces that the company has been honored in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service for the sixth consecutive year. This marks the first Silver Stevie Award for the organization in the Customer Service Department of the Year Category.

In the past year, the company has demonstrated a strong commitment to evolving its unique and all-inclusive customer service program combining unlimited technical support, a customer care site, live training and a comprehensive knowledge base into one company focus, iCARE™. In March 2016, iCIMS launched a new fully-mobile optimized iCARE Customer Support experience with a global site search for intuitive resources and learning materials. The company also introduced a new interactive element through its iCARE Community where customers can share best practices and ask and answer one another's questions.

"It is truly an honor to see the time and effort dedicated to enhancing our customers' experience come into the spotlight. We're proud to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for the innovative progress made within our iCARE Customer Support experience and iCARE Community," said Adam Feigenbaum, chief customer officer of iCIMS. "Our commitment to customer service with a personal touch has resulted in an increasingly positive experience for our clients that sets us apart as a trusted ally in their war for top talent."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world's leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards.

iCIMS' focus on creating a meaningful customer experience has translated into an increase in customer count over the last year. iCIMS currently supports more than 3,500 contracted customers worldwide. The company also received several customer service awards including a spot in the Leader's Quadrant for global support on G2 Crowd's Winter 2017 ATS Grid, and on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Talent Management Technology.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the leading provider of talent acquisition solutions that help businesses win the war for top talent. iCIMS empowers companies to manage their entire hiring process within the industry's most robust Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Built on the foundation of a best-to-market talent acquisition software suite, iCIMS' PaaS framework, UNIFi, allows employers to expand the capabilities of their core talent acquisition technology by integrating with the largest partner ecosystem in talent acquisition to help them attract, find, screen, and manage candidates. Offering scalable, easy-to-use solutions that are backed by award-winning customer service, iCIMS supports more than 3,500 contracted customers and is one of the largest and fastest-growing talent acquisition solution providers.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.