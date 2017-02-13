iCIMS Inc. Opens European Union Data Center

iCIMS' European Union data center highlights dedication to data security for global customers

MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - iCIMS Inc., a leading recruitment software provider, announced today that it has launched a European Union (EU) data center to serve its growing global customer base. With data centers in the US, EU and Canada, iCIMS provides international businesses with hosting options while upholding Privacy Shield certification for US-EU data transfer and compliance.

"The launch of a EU data center to better support European-headquartered customers is the latest in a series of investments that iCIMS has made to its infrastructure," said Colin Day, chairman and chief executive officer at iCIMS. "This is a big step in ensuring we are committed to serving the hiring needs of our global customers."

iCIMS has also recently completed the EU-US Privacy Shield certification by the U.S. Department of Commerce and has taken our commitment to global customers a step further by offering on-continent data storage. With the launch of iCIMS' EU data center, iCIMS customers operating out of Europe have the option to better meet regulatory requirements.

"Our enterprise and international customers rely on our business to keep their applicant data safe and processes compliant in a world of rapidly changing data protection and security standards," said Al Smith, vice president of technology at iCIMS. "By offering the option to host their talent acquisition system of record in Europe, iCIMS provides EU customers with a simple way to meet EU regulatory requirements and reduce business risk."

About iCIMS, Inc.:

iCIMS is the leading provider of talent acquisition solutions that help businesses win the war for top talent. iCIMS empowers companies to manage their entire hiring process within the industry's most robust Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Built on the foundation of a best-to-market talent acquisition software suite, iCIMS' PaaS framework, UNIFi, allows employers to expand the capabilities of their core talent acquisition technology by integrating with the largest partner ecosystem in talent acquisition to help them attract, find, screen, and manage candidates. Offering scalable, easy-to-use solutions that are backed by award-winning customer service, iCIMS supports more than 3,200 contracted customers and is one of the largest and fastest-growing talent acquisition solution providers.