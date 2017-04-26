iCIMS Increases Momentum in Enterprise Market

Leading talent acquisition software provider increases investments to support its growing enterprise customer base

MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, announced today the company has increased its enterprise market footprint.

To support its growing enterprise customer base, iCIMS has made several strategic investments in IT infrastructure, product development and scalability, including the addition of a European Union data center to serve its global customer base. To better address high volume hiring needs, iCIMS launched ground-breaking Streaming API technology into its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) framework, UNIFi, earlier this month. This strategic advancement underscores the company's stance as a provider that both prioritizes talent acquisition and understands the complexities of enterprise businesses.

Recently, brands such as Emory University, Exide Technologies, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Smashburger, and Unity Point Health chose iCIMS to drive their talent acquisition programs forward. These recent additions join hundreds of other enterprise businesses who have chosen the iCIMS talent acquisition platform over payroll and Enterprise Resource Planning solutions (ERPs) that offer limited recruitment capabilities.

"ERPs simply lack the functionality enterprise size organizations need to drive progressive talent acquisition programs," said iCIMS Chief Customer Officer, Adam Feigenbaum. "iCIMS recognizes that talent acquisition is a strategic function and we're dedicated to providing software that prioritizes talent acquisition while also elegantly integrating with an employee system of record. Enterprise businesses are positively responding to this value proposition and are increasingly looking to iCIMS to address their needs," concluded Feigenbaum.

"Right now, we have 15,000 employees under our different brands," said Leonard Qualtiere, Senior Specialist, Human Resource Operations at Sunoco. "We chose iCIMS because the company and product were robust enough to our handle high volume hiring needs. Since implementing iCIMS in two languages, we immediately saw a reduction in the time it previously took to hire employees and get them onboarded. On top of that, we connected iCIMS with additional HR software providers, streamlining the user experience for tasks like compensation, credits, and I9/e-verification. Taking advantage of iCIMS' PaaS framework has reduced our recruitment costs while providing a better, well rounded experience for candidates, new hires and recruiters alike."

Cited as a leader in G2 Crowd's winter report for enterprise organizations and as a strong fit for global enterprise organizations in Aptitude Research Partners Recruitment Marketing 2017 report, iCIMS is attracting enterprise businesses that prioritize talent acquisition. "iCIMS has continued to demonstrate a strong customer experience and a comprehensive suite of solutions," said Madeline Laurano, co-founder of Aptitude Research. "The company is well-positioned to support enterprise customers who are looking to reach more job seekers and make better hiring decisions."

About iCIMS, Inc.:

iCIMS is the leading provider of talent acquisition solutions that help businesses win the war for top talent. iCIMS empowers companies to manage their entire hiring process within the industry's most robust Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Built on the foundation of a best-to-market talent acquisition software suite, iCIMS' PaaS framework, UNIFi, allows employers to expand the capabilities of their core talent acquisition technology by integrating with the largest partner ecosystem in talent acquisition to help them attract, find, screen, and manage candidates. Offering scalable, easy-to-use solutions that are backed by award-winning customer service, iCIMS supports more than 3,500 contracted customers and is one of the largest and fastest-growing talent acquisition solution providers.