iCIMS Leads Innovation in the Talent Acquisition Software Market with the Introduction of Streaming API Technology

iCIMS makes strategic move to address enterprise needs for efficiently handling large volumes of hiring data in real time

MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, announces the introduction of Streaming API integration technology into its Platform-as-Service (PaaS) framework, UNIFi. iCIMS is the first to deliver Streaming API integrations in Talent Acquisition software and has prioritized development of this cutting-edge technology to more efficiently support the large volumes of data in today's increasingly competitive hiring landscape.

UNIFi, iCIMS' answer to the demand for a centralized talent acquisition platform-of-record, enables developers to integrate third-party applications with the iCIMS platform, build new applications that work with its recruiting software, and offers nearly 150 solutions to customers via a marketplace.

As an innovative leader in talent acquisition, iCIMS has proven success with its integration technologies, which has led to established best practices that create streamlined reporting and faster activations for its customers. Building on existing integration capabilities and with a focus on the complex TA requirements for the Enterprise market, iCIMS utilizes Streaming API technology to provide bi-directional real-time data updates and the ability to synchronize large amounts of data more efficiently.

"Today more than ever enterprise organizations look to best-in-breed talent acquisition software providers to handle the challenges of today's evolving recruitment practices," said Mike Wilczak, senior vice president of corporate development at iCIMS. "We view the introduction of Streaming API as an opportunity for iCIMS to help our customers execute their strategic hiring processes with a higher degree of efficiency and accuracy. This market-leading technology combined with iCIMS' unique ability to serve as a system of record for talent acquisition and its growing marketplace of products strengthens our ability to provide a superior experience for customers and partners alike."

With the goal of the UNIFi framework to serve as the hub for all TA developers and third-party vendors, iCIMS continues to make enhancements to its Developer Site, including an online community that brings leading developers together and provides access to the most comprehensive support resources and tools for building flexible and robust integrations with custom apps, third-party solutions, and the iCIMS Talent Platform. These current and future developments further illustrate iCIMS' continuous commitment to delivering the best experience possible on the market.

iCIMS' UNIFi earned bronze in the 2016 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology awards for the category of "Best Advance in Unique Talent Acquisition Technology". To learn more visit https://www.icims.com/about-us/news-room/press-releases/icims-unifi-recognized-for-best-advance-in-talent-acquisition-0.

