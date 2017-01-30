iCIMS Recognized as a Leading Software Provider by G2 Crowd in 2017 Applicant Tracking System Report

Leading cloud-based recruitment software provider recognized in G2 Crowd's Winter Report for its support and services

MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, announced today the company has been placed in the Leaders quadrant in G2 Crowd's Winter 2017 ATS GridSM report due to its substantial market share, global support and service resources.

The Grid, which is published by software review platform G2 Crowd, leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche. The report is based on more than 1,164 reviews written by business professionals. Of the 112 products listed in G2 Crowd's Applicant Tracking Systems category, iCIMS tied for the highest satisfaction score in the Leaders quadrant with a score of 4.3 out of 5. The platform's integration capabilities with third-party tools, configurability, ease-of-use and reporting were cited by users as strengths.

"The monumental shift in the talent acquisition landscape coincides with the technological innovation occurring within our space," said iCIMS' Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Vitale. "We are extremely pleased with our recognition as a Leader on G2 Crowd's Buyers Grid for the second time, which speaks volumes about our ATS, Recruit, and the surrounding tools and services that amplify its impact. On the fringe of the industry's latest revolution, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), we're taking aim at becoming the centralized hub for recruiters to manage their entire recruiting workflow through our PaaS framework, UNIFi. Electing to implement the best ATS acts as the first step in embracing a unified platform-of-record and helps customers better find, screen and hire top talent," concluded Vitale.

iCIMS was also named a Leader by G2 Crowd in last year's Summer 2016 Recruiting Software Gridsm.

