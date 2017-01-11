iCIMS' UNIFi Recognized for Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology

Leading cloud-based recruitment software provider honored by Brandon Hall Group with 2016 Excellence in Technology award

MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, announced today the company has earned bronze in the 2016 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology awards for the category of "Best Advance in Unique Talent Acquisition Technology" for its Platform-as-Service (PaaS) framework, UNIFi.

Now entering its 22nd year, the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program recognizes organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. A panel of veteran, independent senior experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria: product, unique differentiators, value proposition and measurable results.

"The launch of UNIFi answers the demand for a centralized platform-of-record to access all of your hiring tools," said company Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Vitale. "Our mission is simple; deliver one experience, one view and offer countless possibilities to help customers of all sizes win their war for talent. UNIFi enables developers to integrate third-party applications within the iCIMS platform, build new applications that work with our recruiting software, and offers nearly 140 solutions spanning more than 20 categories to customers via our Marketplace," said Vitale.

HD Supply, one of North America's largest industrial distributors, is among the customers who are taking advantage of UNIFi's benefits. The company's Director of Talent Acquisition, Julie Loubaton, spoke to the enhancements they've experienced through this PaaS framework. "We believe iCIMS is responding to the market's need for one leading player to create a talent acquisition platform. With the strong integrations already offered through iCIMS, UNIFi allows us to manage and oversee all of our hiring technologies in one, easy-to-use platform. iCIMS is at the core of our recruiting efforts and we're excited to see this vision come to life," concluded Loubaton.

"Winning this award is the culmination of a tremendous amount of hard work and patience, and serves as a testament to our progressive software. I could not be more pleased with UNIFi's launch and subsequent impact on the industry," concluded Vitale.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is one of the most well-known research organizations in the performance improvement industry. The firm conducts research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

"We congratulate our Technology Award winners, and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance -- and in some cases transform -- their organizations," said Rachel Cooke, chief operating officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. "Our research shows that Human Capital Management technology is a primary driver of innovation, and our award-winning organizations serve as models of success."

Last year, iCIMS earned a Silver Award in the 2015 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards for its Talent Acquisition Suite, specifically its employee referral tool.

Visit here for all of iCIMS' recent company, solution and service awards.

About iCIMS, Inc.:

iCIMS is the leading provider of talent acquisition solutions that help businesses win the war for top talent. iCIMS empowers companies to manage their entire hiring process within the industry's most robust Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Built on the foundation of a best-to-market talent acquisition software suite, iCIMS' PaaS framework, UNIFi, allows employers to expand the capabilities of their core talent acquisition technology by integrating with the largest partner ecosystem in talent acquisition to help them attract, find, screen, and manage candidates. Offering scalable, easy-to-use solutions that are backed by award-winning customer service, iCIMS supports more than 3,200 contracted customers and is one of the largest and fastest-growing talent acquisition solution providers.