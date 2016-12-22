iCIMS Wins Bronze in North America and International Best in Biz Awards

Leading recruitment software provider recognized for customer service excellence

MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - iCIMS Inc., a leading recruitment software provider, has been named a bronze winner in the Most Customer-Friendly Company of the Year in the Medium and Large category for both the North America and International Best in Biz Awards.

Supporting its efforts to achieve customer service excellence, iCIMS offers iCARE™ Customer Support, an expansive customer education hub that gives customers the ability to register for user groups, attend educational webinars, access training materials and product release information and explore new ways to leverage iCIMS technology to win the war for talent.

"These awards demonstrate how well iCIMS employees focus on the needs of our customers and go above and beyond to resolve issues quickly," said Adam Feigenbaum, chief customer officer at iCIMS. "As iCIMS continues to grow its customer base year over year, the organization remains committed to its mission to deliver a superior customer experience."

Winners of Best in Biz Awards 2016 were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of 50 judges from widely known newspapers, business, consumer and technology publications, TV outlets, and analyst firms.

iCIMS has also received two other customer service awards in 2016 including being named a winner of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

To learn more about awards recently received by iCIMS, visit https://www.icims.com/news/awards/.

About iCIMS, Inc.:

iCIMS is the leading provider of talent acquisition solutions that help businesses win the war for top talent. iCIMS empowers companies to manage their entire hiring process within the industry's most robust Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Built on the foundation of a best-to-market talent acquisition software suite, iCIMS' PaaS framework, UNIFi, allows employers to expand the capabilities of their core talent acquisition technology by integrating with the largest partner ecosystem in talent acquisition to help them attract, find, screen, and manage candidates. Offering scalable, easy-to-use solutions that are backed by award-winning customer service, iCIMS supports more than 3,200 contracted customers and is one of the largest and fastest-growing talent acquisition solution providers.

About Best in Biz Awards

Now in its sixth year, Best in Biz Awards recognizes companies for their business success as judged by established members of the press and industry analysts. Best in Biz Awards honors are currently conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 60 categories, including company, team, executive, product and PR and media. Entries for Best in Biz Awards 2017 International are currently being accepted until the final deadline on April 28, 2017. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.