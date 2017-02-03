ICMA Launches Online Training Hub for Global Card Manufacturers

New Site Offers Interactive Online Portal To Provide Members with Industry Insight, Resources, Innovation

PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - The International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA), a global trade association for card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers and suppliers, announced today the launch of its new training portal website, www.icmatraining.com, that will educate members about new manufacturing and technology.

"We are pleased to introduce for the first time our online ICMA training portal to the global card industry. It is essential for our members to have an on demand, online tool available to train extended staff on the basics of card manufacturing and personalization techniques as well as a growing library of webinars on hot card industry topics led by industry leaders," said Jeffrey Barnhart, ICMA founder and executive director. "As our industry continues to evolve amid rising markets, we are grateful for the opportunity to provide this new interactive resource to every ICMA member in support of their ongoing success."

The new website features card industry webinars, card manufacturing and personalization tutorials, issuer-focused card procurement training, industry standards reports and the Advanced Card Education (ACE) designation program.

ICMA, founded in 1989, encourages member companies to use this new educational resource hub to train their staff. Access is granted to any ICMA member company employee in good standing who registers on the website. Once verified, employees can train at an individual pace, as desired or needed.

ICMA's designations are the only industry-wide and global designations that recognize advanced knowledge in card manufacturing, personalization and fulfillment. ICMA offers ACE training seminars at its various events, as well as on-site education for manufacturers who desire a more tailored approach for their employees.

As for the new training website, ICMA welcomes engagement from members of the card industry around the world. The association is actively seeking new supplier tutorials on an ongoing basis on the main processes in card manufacturing, such as lamination, die-cutting and cutting-edge innovation in security and technology advancements. To propose a tutorial, send an email to info@icma.com.

The global card industry generated $26.5 billion in revenues in 2015, equating to the production of 35.1 billion cards worldwide. 2016 data will be released soon.

Next up, the international card manufacturing, issuing and personalization industry is gathering in Orlando, Florida, for the Global Card Manufacturing and Personalization ICMA EXPO from March 27-30. Registration is now open.

About ICMA

Based in Princeton Junction, New Jersey, ICMA is a nonprofit association of card manufacturers, personalizers, suppliers and related industry participants. With 225 members globally, ICMA acts as a resource for industry issues, including the production, technology, application, security and environmental issues of cards. More information is available at www.icma.com.

