ICON Digital Productions Inc., Announces Acquisition of Markham Based Commercial Printer, Toronto Trade Printers Inc.

MARKHAM, ON--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - ICON Digital Productions Inc. (ICON) based in Markham Ontario, is pleased to announce it has acquired Toronto Trade Printers Inc. (TTP). TTP is an established commercial printer providing offset printing since, 1992.

According to ICON Founder/ CEO Juan Lau, "the acquisition couldn't come at a better time for us because we've seen good growth in our offset division and needed to expand". Lau continues, "Kieron Pope and his partner Steve Niles have built an excellent company with a great reputation for quality workmanship and customer service that aligns well with our corporate values and we couldn't be more delighted to have them part of our growing family."

Adds Kieron Pope, President of TTP, "this secures a bright future and legacy for our staff and customers and we couldn't be more excited to be part of a progressive organization like ICON." TTP will operate as a division of ICON and will carry on as ICON Print Communications (ICON Print). Kieron Pope and Steven Niles will continue in their roles as President and Vice President respectively and all staff will remain on at its current location in Markham.

About ICON Digital Productions Inc.

ICON Digital Productions Inc. is a multi-faceted visual communications company with sales reaching 37M in 2016. Established in 1995, ICON is a recognized leader in the visual communications field operating through its three divisions, ICON Visual, ICON Media, and ICON Print, which specializes in large format and display graphics, digital signage, and commercial printing, respectively.

ICON has offices in Toronto, Montreal and NYC and serve key markets that include: fragrance, cosmetics, retail, sports apparel, lifestyle and luxury CPG companies, corporate and event marketing, auto dealerships, financial institutions, hospitality, transportation, health care, property development, and digital out-of-home advertising and promotion.