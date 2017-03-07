Icon Media Holdings, Inc. Announces Financing from GHS Investments, LLC

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Icon Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ICNM), a diversified global technology company that specializes in technical services for the cellular and wireless industries, announces today that the Company has entered into a financing era with GHS Investments LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("GHS").

GHS has been a funding partner of the Company since July of 2015. This new financing era will include debt restructuring, acquisition capital and ongoing equity investment in the Company.

"The relationship with GHS is a key component to our success and we are very excited to have entered into this era of financing. We look forward to executing the Company's business model and growth strategies with their help," stated CEO Rob Deakin.

GHS is a leading private investment group providing financing solutions for high potential small cap companies.

About Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (ICNM)

www.iconmediaholdings.com

www.spectrumvelocity.com

Icon Media Holdings ( OTC PINK : ICNM) is a diversified global technology company that specializes in technical and infrastructure services for the wireless industry. The Company provides turnkey small cell network, distributed antenna systems ("DAS") and Wi-Fi technical consulting, design and implementation services through its subsidiary Spectrum Velocity®. Our customer base includes the wireless industry as well as enterprise clients.

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.