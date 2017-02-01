Icon Media Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Expanded Investor Relations Activities for 2017

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Icon Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ICNM) a diversified global technology company that specializes in technical services for the cellular and wireless industries, announces today the launch of expanded investor relations activities designed to create more robust communications between the Company and current and potential investors.

"We're excited to kick-start the year with a newly expanded investor relations initiative. We intend to dedicate significant time and resources to communicating with our shareholders, as well as potential investors," said Rob Deakin CEO of Icon Media Holdings, Inc. "Our intention is to increase awareness to these potential investors through an enhanced social media presence and to create dialogue with our existing shareholder base using a variety of well-established tools that ensure two-way communications."

Among the possible expanded communications efforts, the Company anticipates initiating quarterly conference calls where shareholders and members of the financial community can pose questions to directly to management.

About Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (ICNM)

Icon Media Holdings ( OTC PINK : ICNM) is a diversified global technology company that specializes in technical and infrastructure services for the wireless industry. The Company provides turnkey small cell network, distributed antenna systems ("DAS") and Wi-Fi technical consulting, design and implementation services through its subsidiary Spectrum Velocity™. Our customer base includes the wireless industry as well as enterprise clients.

