Icon Media Holdings, Inc. Schedules Shareholder Conference Call for Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Icon Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ICNM), a diversified global technology company that specializes in technical services for the cellular and wireless industries, today announced that the company will host a shareholder conference call on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET.

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

Rob Deakin, Chairman and CEO of Icon Media Holdings, Inc., will be answering shareholder questions at the end of the call. Should you have questions during or prior to the conference call, please send an email to info@smallcapvoice.com with ICNM Question in the subject line. Mr. Deakin will answer as many questions as time will allow.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at http://smallcapvoice.com/blog/icnm/. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website.

About Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (ICNM)

www.iconmediaholdings.com

www.spectrumvelocity.com

Icon Media Holdings ( OTC PINK : ICNM) is a diversified global technology company that specializes in technical and infrastructure services for the wireless industry. The Company provides turnkey small cell network, distributed antenna systems ("DAS") and Wi-Fi technical consulting, design and implementation services through its subsidiary Spectrum Velocity™. Our customer base includes the wireless industry as well as enterprise clients.

About SmallCapVoice.com

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

