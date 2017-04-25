IconCMO announces special update for Canadian churches

Update features CRA-compliant donation receipts

MOORHEAD, MN--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Icon Systems announced its IconCMO church management software is now compliant with Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) requirements for charitable donation receipts. The update, which was released last week, features a special donation statement format that includes:

Name and address of the charity

Unique serial/receipt number

Registration number

Electronic signature of charity

CRA web address

Name and address of the donor

Date and amount of donation

Any required descriptions

IconCMO has been well-received by Canadian churches and charities.

"[IconCMO is] great accounting software, it's really easy to use," says Jasbir Warring of Sant Nirankari Mission in Canada. "[They have] outstanding customer service and are always willing to cater to specific needs."

Not currently using IconCMO church management software? Learn more and get a free 14-day trial at https://www.iconcmo.com/.

Already using IconCMO? Here's how you can utilize the new statement style:

Go to Organization: Preferences: Church Membership Enter a Starting Donation Receipt # Save Defaults Go to Contributions: Management: Contribution Statements Choose the Statement Style called CRA Receipt

Note: Customers in the US and other countries may also use this statement style by following the steps above; however, the statement style will be titled Split Receipt instead.

About Icon Systems: For more than 20 years, Icon Systems has been developing software exclusively for churches and religious organizations. Icon Systems offers multiple church management software packages that will meet the needs of any religious organization—from church plants to denominational offices. https://www.iconcmo.com/