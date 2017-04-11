TechnicaCuriosa.com Redefines and Elevates "Popular Science" Genre

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Technology publisher Technica Curiosa, LLC, today announced the launch of www.TechnicaCuriosa.com, the new hub for a family of classic titles including Popular Electronics, Mechanix Illustrated, Popular Astronomy, and new media channels dedicated to artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and other technologies.

The site's novel "hub" model, anchored by the reinvigorated brands, is key to covering technology in ways that will inform and inspire readers as the world enters the most innovative era in human history. "Because new ideas emerge at the intersections of technologies, the TechnicaCuriosa.com platform was architected specifically to foster the mobility of knowledge and to cross-pollinate content across disciplines," said TechnicaCuriosa.com publisher John Schroeter. "And that meant connecting the titles under one roof."

That "roof" is TechnicaCuriosa.com -- whose name is taken from the 17th Century tome that originated the "popular science" genre. Amplifying another aspect of the novel publishing model, TechnicaCuriosa.com bridges the gap that exists between scholarly journals and popular media. Utilizing a modern approach to long-form content, the unique editorial model enables technical concepts to be communicated in a variety of ways for multiple audiences. The iconic media brands comprising the TechnicaCuriosa.com platform are ideally positioned to accomplish this objective, as the titles are endowed with rich legacies of world-changing, decades-spanning influence. Just one issue of Popular Electronics (January, 1975), for example, played a central role in the creation of the PC industry; its articles famously inspired the launches of Microsoft and Apple. Moving ahead, the platform's thought-leading contributors span best-selling book authors to industry professionals to academia, including researchers from Stanford, Caltech, Columbia, MIT, and Oxford, as well as NASA, DARPA, and the National Labs.

Moreover, the connective tissue of the TechnicaCuriosa.com publishing platform supports a broad readership, appealing to the tech-curious, technology professionals, researchers, and business people who are involved with developing and delivering new technologies at various stages from concept to commercialization.

To further inspire technology entrepreneurs, TechnicaCuriosa.com also produces Moonshots -- a special series of eBooks featuring the world's great technology entrepreneurs, "...riffing on the innovations that are shaping life on planet Earth -- and beyond."

Lastly, in keeping with the sharing economy, there are no paywalls to TechnicaCuriosa.com content. Tablet editions of the flagship titles, produced with high production values, will be distributed as free apps on all major digital newsstands.

For more information, visit www.technicacuriosa.com or contact John Schroeter at john@technicacuriosa.com.

About Technica Curiosa www.technicacuriosa.com

Founded in 2009, Technica Curiosa is the new and exciting hub of a highly-connected family of iconic media brands -- brands endowed with rich legacies of world-changing, decades-spanning influence. As such, they are among the world's most recognized, respected, shared, and deeply read titles. By consistently and creatively tapping into readers' innate curiosity, imagination, and inventiveness, our brands have in turn inspired the creation of entire industries. No question, the road to innovation is quite literally paved with the content published in these exceptional titles.

https://twitter.com/TechnicaCuriosa

https://www.facebook.com/PopularElectronics/

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135570/Images/TC_Release_Image-e047938d930ea2e8b2902306dd32f2f5.jpg