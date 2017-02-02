Iconic Brands-ICNB/ Bellissima Blast into Chicago

AMITYVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Iconic Brands ( OTC PINK : ICNB) is pleased to announce the initial entry into the Chicago market as well as statewide with the brand's exclusive distributor in Illinois, The Winebow Group, www.thewinebowgroup.com. The company also is pleased to announce Bellissima is available at Binnys Beverage Depot, www.binnys.com, both online and in store. Binnys is the largest independent retailer in the Midwest with over 30 locations. Due to overwhelming demand after their opening order, The Winebow Group has already moved into a Direct Import ordering platform, ordering a full container representing over 2100 cases, which is extremely exciting this soon after the initial brand launch just last month in the Chicago market.

The company is also finalizing a distribution agreement with Young's Market in California, www.youngsmarket.com, the oldest distributor in California dubbed "The Best in the West." As previously announced Bellissima will be available at retail with Bevmo!, www.bevmo.com, initially on an exclusive basis then expanding availability to every retailer in the state. It is expected this program will be finalized in a matter of days and shipping immediately thereafter.

Further, Iconic Brands is in discussions with the Bucca Di Beppo chain of restaurants as well the Planet Hollywood Group, www.planethollywood.com. This will be Bellissima's first of many national on premise accounts and Bellissima is very pleased to partner with the team at Planet Hollywood. We're anticipating this program to begin in Q2 of this year.

Finally, the company would like to wish our Brand Partner Christie Brinkley a Happy Bellissima Birthday. Iconic Brands is a proud supporter of Christie's Birthday Fundraiser for the Children of Smile Train, https://my.smiletrain.org/fundraiser/christiebrinkleysbirthdayfundraiser .

Please visit our website and join the mailing list at www.BellissimaProsecco.com and see our product availability map, and Christie's appearance schedule which we will continue to update, as well great new recipes; also follow us on twitter at @BellissimabyCB.

Please visit our website www.bivivodka.com to learn about the finest Sicilian Craft Vodka on the market today. Please watch the great videos with Chazz Palminteri to learn about the brand and see the map for our list of current retailers.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.