Iconic Brands/ICNB Bellissima Prosecco News

AMITYVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Iconic Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ICNB) is pleased to announce Bellissima Prosecco, www.bellissimaprosecco.com, finished the last 8 weeks of 2016, our first sales cycle, with sales nearing 7,000 cases, and additional case sales were only limited by initial inventory. The company is positioned with current monthly allocated capacity of 30,000 cases which can be increased based on demand; an additional run of our custom bottles has been placed for approximately 100,000 pieces in anticipation of our phase II launch.

Bellissima is currently available in 10 states, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Illinois with the following state registrations either complete or pending and coming on line in phase two of the launch program no later than February 15th: Vermont, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma, California, Washington State, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana, Ohio, Kentucky, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Maine and Michigan.

We are also pleased to have recently added Market Street of Texas, www.marketstreetunited.com, to our Bellissima Family of retail distributors, we look forward to many more retail partners and Joint Venture Brand Affiliates in the coming weeks and months as we continue to build out the Bellissima Network.

CEO Richard DeCicco stated, "The initial demand for Bellissima Prosecco has been overwhelmingly positive and strong. It's our goal to become the brand of choice in what's currently an unbranded category; some say Prosecco, we say Bellissima!"

Additionally the company is finalizing the quarterly financial reports, and expects to file them imminently.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

