Iconic Brands / ICNB - Corporate News

AMITYVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Iconic Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ICNB) is pleased to announce the company has entered into an executive advisory agreement with Mr. Joseph J. Bianco. In a continued effort to move our company forward and in the proper manner, Mr. Bianco will be instrumental in the initiatives of corporate governance and compliance, as well as advising on the selection of our auditing firm, creation of a proper board of directors, and selection of an appropriate IR Firm to represent the company. Mr. Bianco will assist in all contractual and legal matters so as best to position our company for success. The initial term of the contract is for 6 months with the expectation of Mr. Bianco joining the company in a permanent capacity thereafter; Mr. Bianco has agreed to receive restricted shares in the company and will waive his salary for the term.

Mr. Joseph J. Bianco graduated from Yale Law School, and went on to teach law, joining the faculty of Cardozo Law School where he became associate Dean. He has authored two books including "The Law of Corporations" with Yale Prof. Jan Deutsch. During this period Mr. Bianco consulted to numerous corporations and investment banks. On the business front Mr. Bianco has experienced many successes and held executive management positions with several public companies both on NASDAQ and the NYSE. Mr. Bianco formed British Performance Car Imports, exclusive US distributor of the Lotus marque, which was sold to General Motors in 1987.

In 1990 Mr. Bianco bought the first of some twenty music catalog and distribution companies that became Alliance Entertainment Corporation, of which Mr. Bianco was founder, Chairman and CEO until he sold control in 1996. Mr. Bianco went on to form The Interlink Companies, a large distributor of periodicals, which he sold in 2001 to Source Interlink.

In 2003 Mr. Bianco co-founded Sheridan Square Entertainment, owner of V2 Records, Artemis Records and several other entertainment operations. SSE was sold to BTP Acquisition Corp. in 2006.

In 2009 Mr. Bianco formed Oak Tree Education, an owner and operator of several vocational and specialized test preparation schools, where he currently serves as Chairman. In 2012, with Dr. Roger Schank, he formed Experiential Teaching Online, Inc. (XTOL), which develops college and graduate-level online courseware based on Dr. Schank's novel pedagogical theories, for major universities in the US and abroad. He is also a Director and Chairman of SkinScience Labs, Inc., Chairman of Digipath, Inc., and of XTOL.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, "I'm extremely pleased to have Joe working with us; his track record of growing and selling companies as well as his vast knowledge of the public markets will be invaluable to the growth of our current and future brands."

Mr. Joseph Bianco stated, "After reviewing the products and getting to know Rich, I'm very enthusiastic about the potential of the brands Bellissima and Bivi, as well future projects on the horizon, and in order to facilitate the growth of the company I'm highly confident together we will assemble the appropriate team of professionals both industry and wall street to manage this process."

As well the company is pleased to announce closing in on 1000 US retailers for the Bellissima brand, and are in the process of facilitating a Letter of Credit with the manufacturer to streamline the financial process for production; this will allow the manufacturer to procure on an as needed basis all the raw goods inclusive of bottles, corks, decorative, and cages.

In response to multiple inquiries from the shareholder base, please be advised the company has no advisory or service agreements and has not since December 1, 2015. Iconic Brands is acutely aware of shareholders' concerns regarding less than advantageous finance providers in the small cap space, and have become, unfortunately through experience, quite familiar with the landscape. The company has no intention to enter into any egregious, floorless or toxic financings. The company will continue to seek value add personnel and funding partners as we grow our company.

