Iconic Brands/ICNB-Funding Update-Meet Christie at EHP Liquors at Costco Friday

AMITYVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Iconic Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ICNB) Iconic Brands announced today a closing of $600,000 in funding, of which $300,000 was an equity financing priced at .0025 with .01 warrants for a blended cost of .00625. These shares were sold to three accredited investors, and are fully restricted non-tradeable shares for a period of two years. The additional $300,000 was purchase order financing with no equity component. The company is also working to secure a significant credit line with a top tier commercial bank, again with no equity component. The use of proceeds was directly for the purchase of additional product to fulfill demand.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, "We as a company are doing our best to manage cash flow for corporate growth, but as the sales channels expand and the demand for product increases dramatically, it is impossible to grow the business without additional sources of capital. I'm very cognizant of dilution and shareholder value and would like to assure everyone we are doing our best to manage the process with the ultimate goal to grow shareholder value. Sales are exceeding our expectations and I will have an update for everyone later this week, but suffice it to say I'm very very pleased."

Additionally, the company is close to consolidating the balance of the brand not owned by Iconic into Iconic, and expect an update shortly, as well we continue working towards completing our audits and an eventual uplist.

