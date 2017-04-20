Iconic Brands/ICNB News -- Bellissima Prosecco New State Approvals and Shipping Commenced to California

AMITYVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Iconic Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ICNB) announced today that Bellissima Prosecco has been approved in Washington State and Hawaii. Distribution is already established and Hawaii has placed an initial order, with Washington State expected to follow suit within the next few days. The company continues the expansion of the brand and is in current talks with several national chains as well as foreign distribution opportunities.

Additionally Bellissima has shipped close to 1,000 cases to our California Distributor Winebow and that product will be available to consumers next week at local BEVMO Stores and at Erewhon Organic Market locations.

Mr. Richard DeCicco stated, "I'm thrilled to have added two more states this week, and finally ship to our California customers. We are working diligently on additional domestic and foreign markets. My enthusiasm for this brand is at an all-time high."

Please visit our website and join the mailing list at and see our product availability map: Christie's appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; also follow us on twitter at @BellissimabyCB.

Please visit our website www.bivivodka.com to learn about the finest Sicilian Craft Vodka on the market today. Please watch the great videos with Chazz Palminteri to learn about our brand and see the map for our list of current retailers.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.