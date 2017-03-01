Iconic Brands/ICNB Retains Circadian Group; 29 States in Distribution for Bellissima Prosecco

AMITYVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Iconic Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ICNB) is pleased to announce the Company has retained the Circadian Group to provide Investor Relation Services, Social Media Outreach as well develop the corporate website, www.iconicbrandsusa.com.

As the company has grown the number of shareholder inquires has become overwhelming to manage. In fairness to our shareholders it is appropriate and timely to bring in a professional team to communicate with the shareholder base, as well as increase our social media and web presence. The Circadian Group offers professional service with a boutique approach and the company is pleased to have them message our company story.

Mr. Ryan Troup stated, "These are certainly exciting times for Iconic Brands and we are thrilled to be a part of it. During periods of rapid growth it is very important management spend the majority of their time focused on continuing to grow the company. It is clear to us that the CEO Richard DeCicco and his team are dedicated to creating shareholder value. Circadian Group will look to reinforce management's core values and assist in telling their story while maintaining clear and open lines of communication for all ICNB shareholders."

As previously announced in January, the Bellissima Prosecco brand launched in 10 States; as we've entered our second phase of expansion, the company is pleased to announce the brand is now approved in 29 States and has already shipped in 15 States, including an initial order today for 620 cases as an opening order to the Tennessee market. We imminently expect purchase orders from our wholesalers in the remaining 14 states. Additionally, the company has begun negotiations with several parties as it relates to introducing Bellissima in certain International Markets.

Following up previously announced news, the company is pleased to state we expect to finalize the distribution agreement with Young's Market in California literally any day now, www.youngsmarket.com, and will begin immediate distribution to Bevmo!, www.bevmo.com, for an initial exclusive period for two of our Bellissima expressions, and we will have our third expression, our Zero Sugar, Zero Carb, available initially on an exclusive basis with Erewhon Natural Foods Markets, http://www.erewhonMarket.com, and thereafter will open our distribution to additional retailers throughout the State of California. The company is pleased to announce it has received a formal agreement from our previously announced discussions with the Bucca di Beppo chain of restaurants, www.bucadibeppo.com. The Bucca di Beppo chain represents locations in over 26 states, and over 100 restaurants; the program will go live in April of this year.

The company thanks its shareholders for their continued support and patience as we strive to grow from an emerging company to one of prominence.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

