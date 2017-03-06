Iconic Leonardo AW139 Helicopter Program to Take Delivery of 2,000th PT6C-67C Engine from Pratt & Whitney Canada

Intermediate-twin helicopter remains popular given outstanding operating metrics, power and payload

DALLAS, TEXAS--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Pratt & Whitney Canada will soon deliver its 2,000th PT6C-67C helicopter engine to Leonardo Helicopters, maker of the iconic AgustaWestland139, which entered into service in 2003. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

The PT6C-67C engine gives the intermediate-twin helicopter exceptional power capability with each engine producing 1,700 shaft horsepower (shp) thermodynamic. The helicopter can accommodate two pilots and up to 15 passengers as it conducts challenging multi-role operations around the world on missions such as emergency medical services, search and rescue, oil and gas transport, executive/private transport, utility, police and security, military duties.

"We have enjoyed an exemplary relationship with Leonardo Helicopters over the years and achieving this milestone speaks to the value of that relationship and the enduring popularity of the AW139 helicopter program," said Irene Makris, Vice President, Marketing, P&WC, who is responsible for the company's helicopter engine portfolio. "The PT6C-67C has best-in-class power reserve and outstanding power-to-weight ratio in a wide range of conditions, including hot and high. It also boasts standard-setting durability and reliability. The engine provides unmatched economics in its segment thanks to its low operating costs - helping to propel both customers' aircraft and their businesses. For example, the engine has a time between overhaul (TBO) interval of 5,000 hours, giving operators the competitive advantage of having more time on wing."

"We're fortunate to be living the life of a successful product," added Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs. "The PT6C-67C has been a stellar performer since its debut and it has allowed us to take engine maintenance to the next level. We currently have more than 350 PT6C-67C engines enrolled in our Fleet Management Program™ (FMP®) plans. FMP plans provide tailored maintenance solutions for operators, giving them the ability to predict their maintenance costs, increase the value of their helicopter assets, and also create peace of mind by avoiding unexpected engine maintenance costs."

"As we celebrate the amazing milestone of over 1,000 AW139s sold to customers worldwide, we're equally excited to do it together with Pratt & Whitney Canada, a long-established key partner to us, for their engine delivery achievement," said Leonardo Helicopter Managing Director Daniele Romiti.

The AW139 and the PT6C-67C engine have been certified for P&WC's FAST™ (Flight Acquisition Storage and Transmission) solution and there is growing interest in this innovative new technology. FAST is a state-of-the-art solution that captures, analyzes and sends flight data recorder and engine trend, health and usage data to customers within minutes of landing. Putting this key information at their fingertips helps to maximize aircraft availability, optimize maintenance planning, reduce operating costs and avoid delays and cancellations.

