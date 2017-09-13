Iconic's Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines to be Available at Publix Supermarkets

AMITYVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Iconic Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ICNB) announced today that Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wine is now approved to be sold through the Publix Supermarket Chain, consisting of over 1150 stores. Publix is the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the United States, and one of the top 10 largest-volume supermarket chains in the country. Additionally, the company has been informed that Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wine including our Zero Sugar will be the featured sparkling for Publix "Ad Week" 12/28 right into the New Year, featuring Bellissima prominently in all their circulars and in store advertising.

The company believes with this placement as well as other near term placements of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, the brand will surpass a benchmark of 100k cases this year. The company is projecting revenue for the 4th quarter to significantly surpass the first 3 quarters combined. Mr. Richard DeCicco, Iconic Brands CEO, stated, "I'm very excited with the Publix placement; this in addition to our existing footprint of 44 states nationwide will help Bellissima not only reach but climb through the proverbial tipping point of the brands development. To say I'm thrilled and proud of the growth of our brand, and this new placement, would be a gross understatement. I again thank our supporters and shareholders."

The company is also pleased to announce that negotiations are well underway with a major distributor to bring our line of Certified Organic, Certified Vegan, Gluten Free Prosecco, as well as our Zero Sugar, Zero Carb and Rose Sparkling wines to the markets of Australia and New Zealand. The Australian market for Prosecco is booming and challenging Champagne for the number one spot in the sparkling category. This Prosecco demand is becoming a trend globally as consumers flock to Prosecco in droves. The company hopes to have this deal finalized in the next few weeks.

In additional news, the company will be announcing a new distribution partner for Bivi Vodka, our premium brand of the finest Sicilian Craft Vodka on the market today.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com .

