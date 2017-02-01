Live VR Demonstration featuring Icron's new Maverick KVM Ultra High Definition 4Kp60 video with USB 3.1 extending full VR functionality at 30m in Discovery Zone booth 6-M164 from February 7th to 10th at Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and video extension technology, announced today it will be hosting a live interactive Virtual Reality demonstration with the new Maverick DisplayPort video + USB 3-2-1 extender system at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Show 2017 in booth 6-M164 from February 7th through 10th at the Amsterdam RAI.

The innovative Maverick platform is the world's first integrated extension solution combining Icron's proprietary ExtremeUSB-C™ USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB 2.0/1.1 extension technology with TICO lightweight video compression from technology partner intoPIX, enabling 10 Gbps extension of Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4Kp60 4:4:4 video and all type USB peripherals over a single CAT 6a cable up to 100 meters. The highly flexible Maverick platform is currently being made available to OEM customers to support their specific design applications.

In addition to UHD 4Kp60 video and USB extension, Icron's ExtremeUSB-C suite of features includes transparent USB extension, true plug-and-play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with all major operating systems: Windows®, macOS™ and Linux®.

"We encourage all ISE visitors to drop by show booth 6-M164 in The Discovery Zone to experience our live Virtual Reality demonstration," said Tom Schultz, Product Manager at Icron. "Participants will get to use our cutting edge Maverick 4Kp60 4:4:4 video plus USB 3.1 system extending VR without any latency or loss of definition."

Icron will be hosting the Virtual Reality extension demonstration through the show's entirety between February 7th through 10th at the Amsterdam RAI. To obtain a free pass to ISE courtesy of Icron, pre-register for the show using code 391763 before February 6th.

About Icron Technologies

Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, Fiber, Wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™ and Linux® operating systems. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including proAV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. icron.com

About Integrated Systems Europe

The 14th edition of ISE, taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 7-10 February 2017, is expected to attract more than 65,000 visitors to more than 1,100 exhibitors. For four days, the newly extended show floor will be home to a community of manufacturers, distributors, integrators, service providers and end-users.

ISE 2017 will feature over 3,000 square meters of additional show-floor exhibition space compared to ISE 2016. Not only is ISE 2017 set to be the largest show in the event's history, it will also welcome 135 new exhibitors to its vibrant show floor. This confirms ISE as the destination of choice for companies looking to build their profile and business opportunities in the AV marketplace. For further information, please visit iseurope.org.