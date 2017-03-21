ICTV Brands Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results on March 28, 2017

Business update conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 at 4:30pm ET

WAYNE, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - ICTV Brands, Inc. ( OTCQX : ICTV) ( CSE : ITV), a digitally focused, direct response marketing and branding company specializing in the health, wellness and beauty sector, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2016 results on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

A conference call to discuss these results and to give an update on the two recently announced acquisitions, that were detailed in the Company's 8-K filing on January 27, 2017, will be hosted by Kelvin Claney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Ransom, President, and Ernest P. Kollias, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 4:30pm ET. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 876-9177 or (785) 424-1666. Participants should ask for the ICTV Brands Earnings Conference Call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Time: 4:30PM ET

Dial-in Number: (877) 876-9177

International Dial-in Number: (785) 424-1666

Participants are recommended to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through April 11, 2017. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 695-0715 (domestic) or (402) 220-1423 (international).

ICTV Brands, Inc.

ICTV Brands, Inc. sells primarily health, beauty and wellness products as well as various consumer products through a multi-channel distribution strategy. ICTV utilizes a distinctive marketing strategy and multi-channel distribution model to develop, market and sell products through, including direct response television, or DRTV, digital marketing campaigns, live home shopping, traditional retail and e-commerce market places, and our international third party distributor network. Its products are sold in North America and are available in over 65 countries. Its products include DermaWand, a skin care device that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and helps improve skin tone and texture, DermaVital, a professional quality skin care line that effects superior hydration, the CoralActives brand of acne treatment and skin cleansing products, and Derma Brilliance, a sonic exfoliation skin care system which helps reduce visible signs of aging, Jidue, a facial massager device which helps alleviate stress, and Good Planet Super Solution, a multi-use cleaning agent. On January 23, 2017, we acquired several new brands, through the PhotoMedex and Ermis Labs acquisitions and have begun (or, will shortly begin) marketing and selling the following new products; no!no! ® Hair, a home use hair removal device; no!no!® Skin, a home use device that uses light and heat to calm inflammation and kill bacteria in pores to treat acne; no!no! ® Face Trainer, a home use mask that supports a series of facial exercises; no!no!® Glow, a home use device that uses light and heat energy to treat skin; Made Ya Look, a heated eyelash curler; no!no! ® Smooth Skin Care, an array of skin care products developed to work with the devices to improve the treated skin; Kryobak, a home use device for the treatment of non-specific lower back pain; ClearTouch ®, a home use device for the safe and efficient treatment of nail fungus; and Ermis Labs acne treatment cleansing bars. ICTV Brands, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania. For more information on our current initiatives, please visit www.ictvbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.