ICU tech GmbH Selects VectorCAST to Shorten IEC 62304 Compliance

Leading developer of electronic design services selects Vector Software's VectorCAST automated test platform for medical software certification and validation

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Vector Software, the world's leading provider of innovative software solutions for robust embedded software quality, announced today that VectorCAST has been selected by ICU tech to support IEC 62304 compliance and to automate testing activities across the company's software development lifecycle.

Headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, ICU tech GmbH is a leading hardware and software solutions provider for a variety of different sectors, including a dedicated department for medical technology. The company is certified according to ISO 9001 and ISO 13485.

Working closely with their customer Schaerer Medical, ICU tech uses VectorCAST for testing critical embedded software systems used in Schaerer's Mobile Operating Tables. These devices combine mechanics, hydraulics, and electronics into a state-of-the-art system for which the quality and security are key factors.

ICU tech chose the VectorCAST test automation platform for its advanced functionality and IEC 62304 certification. VectorCAST provides IEC 62304 tool validation in the form of qualification documents, all necessary documentation for validating embedded software components used on all classes of medical devices. These documents are built for each project, and the tests execute on the same compiler/target/runtime environment used by the customer.

"VectorCAST is a very important component in our embedded software development process," said Markus Adam, managing director at ICU tech. "With its integrated testing capabilities and IEC 62304 compliance, the VectorCAST platform fits well in our current and future test automation environments."

About Vector Software, Inc.

Vector Software is the world's leading provider of software testing solutions for safety and business critical embedded applications. Companies worldwide in the automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial controls, rail, and other business critical sectors rely on Vector Software's VectorCAST™ test automation platform. The VectorCAST environment enables software development teams to easily automate complex testing tasks to improve software quality, using Test-Driven Development, Continuous Integration, and Change-Based Testing processes to engineer reliable software for accelerated time-to-market release cycles. Vector Software is headquartered in East Greenwich, Rhode Island USA with offices worldwide, and a world-class team of support and technology partners. To learn more, visit: www.vectorcast.com. Follow Vector Software on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.