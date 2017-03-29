ID Card Service that Boosts Security Will be Demoed at ISC West

InstantCard offers easy online ordering that helps companies with multiple locations have a consistent badge policy

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Security starts with making sure only authorized people can enter your facility, a special challenge for organizations with multiple locations. InstantCard, a leading online provider of photo ID cards and credentialing services, will demonstrate its solutions for large corporations at ISC West in April.

InstantCard clients outsource production of professional photo ID cards quickly and easily on the Web. All smart-card technologies, as well as many other enhanced security features, are supported by the cloud-based service. The InstantCard system is easily integrated with human resources and access-control systems.

"Increasingly, security directors at multi-location companies are adopting company-wide badging policies. But they need systems that help them control and manage issuance at each of their remote locations," says InstantCard president David Finkelstein.

"Rapid delivery of photo ID cards that conform to company standards both digitally and visually are a crucial component in their security programs," he says. "Cloud-based services like InstantCard give visibility while ensuring conformance to policy for companies with tens of thousands of employees."

InstantCard clients range from small businesses to government agencies and major corporations with hundreds of sites. InstantCard also offers Credential Verification Service, an optional feature that puts a QR code on each employee's ID card. When the QR code is scanned with any smartphone or tablet, the employee's training records are displayed.

InstantCard will demonstrate these services and solutions at Booth 19136, April 5-7, at the security industry's largest trade show in Las Vegas.

InstantCard is America's leading 100 percent cloud-based ID card service, meeting security needs in North America since 2007. For more information visit https://instantcard.net, call 888-980-6179 or write sales@instantcard.net.

New best practices in photo identification are posted regularly on Twitter @instantcardid, Facebook, and Google+.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Reo14Qcnu_0