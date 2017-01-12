iData Research Bundles Neurology, Neuromodulation and Peripheral Vascular Market Research in Online Platform

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), a leading international market research and consulting firm, is now offering subscriptions to their neurology, neuromodulation and peripheral vascular market research at a drastically reduced price. New and returning customers can receive a one year subscription to cutting-edge market intelligence for a fraction of the cost when bundled in the iData Online platform.

"iData Online is ideal for medical device companies that produce a multitude of products in different segments or across different countries," states Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData. "Accessing consulting-quality research for global teams is made even easier with instant translations spanning 60 different languages. You'll be able to collaborate and create strategies with other product managers, marketing teams and market intelligence people across your organization."

iData's research contains pertinent information and trend analyses that guide their market forecasts. For example, new competitors entering the neuromodulation market in the United States will drive competitive pressure in technological advancement and pricing. This will have the greatest impact on the spinal cord stimulator and deep brain stimulator markets. Alternatively, research on peripheral vascular devices in Europe shows that a lack of reimbursement is limiting the market. Because of this, demand for expensive atherectromy and chronic total occlusion devices has been limited in the majority of European countries.

Our research method is the main reason many neurology and peripheral vascular related companies such as, Abbott Vascular, Cryolife, Biosenors, CR Bard, Volcano, Penumbra, Novation, Lombard Medical, Cardinal Health, Teleflex, Angiodynamics, Covidien, BD, B. Braun, Fresenius, 3M, Hospira, Baxter, Edward Lifesciences, Vygon, Novation, Terumo, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Maquet, and Abiomed have trusted us with their market research needs.

iData Online Neurology & Peripheral Vascular Market Research Database Includes:

Atherectomy Device Market

Surgical Graft market

Peripheral Vascular Market Overview

Chronic Total Occlusion Device Market

Thrombectomy Devices Market

Peripheral Vascular Stent Market

Diagnostic and Interventional Catheter Market

PTA Balloon Catheter Market

Stent Graft Market

Transcatheter Embolization Market

Vascular Closure Devices Market

Embolic Protection Device Market

Inferior Vena Cava Filter Market

Neurological Procedure Numbers

Liquid Embolic Market

Neurovascular Stent Market

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management

Balloon Occlusion Devices Market

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

Neurovascular Catheter Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Detachable Coil Market

Neurovascular Guidewire Market

Neuroendoscope Market

Stereotactic Market

Ultrasonic Aspirator Market

Aneurysm Clip Market

Neurological Microscope Market

Intrathecal Pump Market

Mechanical Thrombectomy Market

