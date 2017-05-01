IDdriven Accelerates Momentum with Channel Presence through Ingram Micro

The ioSafe partnership Enables Channel presence to spur growth

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - IDdriven, Inc. (OTCQB:IDDR), an innovative provider of cloud-based Identity and Access Management ("IAM") solutions, today announced the launch of the Company's channel program which will see the company's solutions made available through Ingram Micro and ioSafe resellers including Insight, CDW and SHI. The strategic business move will immediately expose IDdriven to the ioSafe distribution and channel network and enable the company to create new partnerships with resellers and customers around the world.

"We are excited to be moving into distribution," said Arend Verweij, IDdriven's CEO. "Leveraging ioSafe's distribution network consisting of more than 20,000 resellers in the USA and around the world will enable us to cultivate new relationships and significantly accelerate our growth."

IDdriven's IAM solution delivers Role Management, Access Certification, Reporting, Zone Based Access Control and License Management capabilities for both on-premises and cloud-based applications via an economical per-user monthly subscription model.

"While IDdriven can be used by enterprises of any size, it is the first IAM solution to be offered at a price-point small to mid-sized businesses can afford," said Verweij. "As ioSafe's distribution network is very much focused on that sector, utilizing their distribution network will enable us to introduce IAM to an as yet untapped market."

"Until now, IAM has been cost prohibitive for smaller businesses," said Robb Moore, CEO of ioSafe. "Integrating IDdriven into our channel program will enable our resellers to create new revenue streams by providing their small to mid-sized business customers with an affordable, easily managed, enterprise-class IAM security solution."

About IDdriven

With its next-generation IDaaS program of the same name, IDdriven, Inc. is at the forefront of the new breed of Identity Management and Access Governance solutions. Taking the complexity and upfront costs out of implementation, IDdriven automates access security for vulnerable company assets by seamlessly integrating with the solutions from Microsoft, and other cloud providers like Amazon. Founded in 2013, IDdriven is headquartered in Sacramento, California. To learn more, visit: www.IDdriven.com.

About ioSafe

ioSafe designs and builds award-winning fire- and waterproof data storage, backup and hybrid cloud solutions for businesses of all sizes. Like an aircraft black box for critical data, ioSafe improves recovery point and time objectives while reducing costs and simplifying infrastructure.

ioSafe products are designed and built in Auburn, California. To learn more, visit www.iosafe.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

