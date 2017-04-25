Idea Hall Lands Seven New Clients in First Quarter, Expanding into New Sectors

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Idea Hall, a hybrid full-service branding, marketing and public relations agency based in Orange County expands into several new markets with an influx of new business in the first quarter of 2017, the company announced today. Since the beginning of the year, Idea Hall has won seven new accounts, expanding into new industries spanning wine and spirits, travel and tourism and technology as well as bolstering its current business mix of leading commercial real estate, banking and financial services accounts.

New clients include:

Wilson Daniels, a fine wine importer and marketer

Visit Anaheim, the agency is providing virtual reality video and graphic design services for the tourism and hospitality organization

NTS , a Testing, Inspections and Certifications (T.I.C.) solutions provider

a Testing, Inspections and Certifications (T.I.C.) solutions provider Birtcher Development, a fifth generation industrial real estate developer. Birtcher is returning to Idea Hall after a few years' hiatus. The company's principals have been an Idea Hall partner since 2005

C.W. Driver Companies, a Southern California general contractor

The agency also won two additional clients that strengthen the agency's reputation in the commercial real estate, banking and financial sectors. Both are under NDA and cannot be disclosed at this time. Idea Hall's strategic plans include further expansion into new industries and a continued strong foundation in the real estate and financial sectors.

"Idea Hall is making strides in becoming one of the top full-service creative agencies in Orange County," said Rebecca Hall, CEO of Idea Hall. "We are committed to being at the forefront of the markets our clients reach and offering them distinguished service and technology that they have come to expect of our firm."

To support its growth goals, Idea Hall also recently made a strategic hire appointing Rachel Svoboda as its vice president of business development. Rachel joins Idea Hall with 15 years of experience working with clients in a variety of sectors. Clients have included: Toyota, LAX, Panasonic and the Irvine Company. Svoboda has been integral to the success of Idea Hall's new business growth.

"Orange County is a destination market, where people are inspired to do their best creative work," said Svoboda. "Idea Hall's wide range of service offerings uniquely situates us to be a trusted partner to each of our clients offering one-of-a-kind integrated programs tailored for each client."

ABOUT IDEA HALL

Idea Hall is an award-winning independent creative agency based in Costa Mesa, Calif. that was founded in 2003. The agency works with business-to-business and consumer clients in commercial real estate, architecture and building, banking and finance, non-profit, education, government, hospitality and lifestyle sectors delivering integrated marketing and public relations solutions to drive measurable business results. Idea Hall offers branding, advertising, public relations, website, digital, video and virtual reality services. www.ideahall.com.