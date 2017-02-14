Ideal and Greenhouse Partner to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Hiring and Decrease Cost per Hire by 71%

Greenhouse Customers Can Now Have Full Access To Ideal's AI-Powered Recruitment Automation

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Ideal, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Recruiting company, announced today their new integration with Greenhouse Software. Through this global partnership, Ideal's recruitment automation technology is now available to Greenhouse clients via the Greenhouse Platform.

A first-mover in recruitment automation, Ideal uses AI to automate repetitive, low-level recruiting tasks, freeing up precious time for talent acquisition professionals to focus on high-value tasks such as interviewing. Ideal helps employers sift through the resume noise and automatically move top candidates through the recruiting funnel.

Using AI, Ideal's recruitment automation software completely replaces the need to manually review a resume. The software can also uncover and update former applicants for new roles, an extremely desirable feature for employers with past applicant data. From there, Ideal's auto-engagement feature can initiate candidate contact automatically, eliminating the tedious initial outreach process.

"There are an overwhelming number of complexities that employers face when hiring," CEO and Co-founder, Somen Mondal, explains. "Some employers report that up to 65% of their resumes go untouched. Even worse, employers are often sitting on a goldmine of thousands of previous candidates but are unable to re-engage them for new requisitions. The outreach process is often inconsistent and inefficient. Recruiting automation solves these problems, all within the Greenhouse interface."

Analyzing thousands of data points in seconds and automating low-level tasks at each step of the recruiting funnel, Ideal's technology stands to help employers reclaim thousands of hours each year. Employers using Greenhouse and Ideal together have, on average, reduced cost per hire by 71%, tripled their qualified candidates, and increased overall recruiter productivity by 3.7x.

"No one wants another tool to manage. We operate discreetly within Greenhouse without impacting our customer's current workflow," says Ideal's COO and Co-founder, Shaun Ricci. "We use AI to objectively and intelligently screen and grade candidates. Once we identify top candidates for a specific role we can automate the next steps with a very high level of personalization. Many of our customers have eliminated manual resume screening completely and rely on Ideal to automatically identify top candidates and invite them for an interview."

Ideal promises another step towards solving age-old hiring problems including poor candidate experience, unconscious bias, and untouched resumes.

"We are always looking for ways to help our customers make smarter, more efficient decisions, which is why Ideal is a great strategic fit and a natural extension of our platform," explains Dane Hurtubise, Vice President of New Initiatives at Greenhouse. "We are very excited that our customers now have access to Ideal's automation features and can focus on hiring quality candidates."

Additional information about the Ideal integration with Greenhouse can be accessed at: https://www.greenhouse.io/partners

About Ideal

Ideal builds recruitment automation software that talent acquisition loves. Ideal's artificial intelligence (AI) automates low-level, repetitive tasks and automatically moves top candidates through the recruiting funnel. Ideal's AI can instantly screen and shortlist new candidates, uncover strong past candidates that are a great fit for a new role, and initiate candidate contact. Companies use Ideal to sift through the resume noise and instantly identify who to interview, all within their existing ATS. Learn more at www.ideal.com.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse Software designs tools that help companies source, interview, hire and onboard the right talent. Headquartered in New York City with an office in San Francisco, Greenhouse was founded by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. Recognized as the 2017 Best Place to Work in the U.S. by Glassdoor, the Greenhouse team currently works with over 1,500 of the world's most innovative people-driven companies, including Airbnb, Slack, Oscar Health and more. To learn more or request a demo, visit greenhouse.io.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/10/11G130013/Images/Ideal-logo-final-38554390b78996feba54765883b2eaca.jpg