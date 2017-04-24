Ideal Power to Host First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), a developer of innovative power conversion technologies, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.
Ideal Power CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
To access the call, please use the following information:
|Date:
|
|Thursday, May 11, 2017
|Time:
|
|4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT
|Toll-free dial-in number:
|
|1-888-438-5453
|International dial-in number:
|
|1-719-457-2716
|Conference ID:
|
|8052831
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=124075 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through June 11, 2017.
|Toll-free replay number:
|1-844-512-2921
|International replay number:
|1-412-317-6671
|Replay ID:
|8052831
About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) is a technology company dedicated to advancing electric power conversion. The company has developed a novel, patented power conversion technology called Power Packet Switching Architecture™ (PPSA™). PPSA™ improves the size, cost, efficiency, flexibility and reliability of electronic power converters. PPSA™ can scale across several large and growing markets, including solar PV, variable frequency drives, battery energy storage, mobile power and microgrids, and electric vehicle fast charging. The Company is also developing and has patented a bi-directional, bi-polar junction transistor (B-TRAN™) which has the potential to dramatically increase bi-directional power switching efficiency and power density. Ideal Power employs a capital-efficient business model which enables the company to address several product development projects and markets simultaneously. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.