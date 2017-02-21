Ideal Power to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results Conference Call on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Ideal Power Inc. ( NASDAQ : IPWR), a developer of innovative power conversion technologies, will hold a conference call on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, February 27, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-203-7337

International dial-in number: 1-719-325-2252

Conference ID: 7770368

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=123092 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through April 27, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 7770368